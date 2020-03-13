Atlantic
Masons offer scholarship: Justice Lodge of Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM announces scholarship money is available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a member belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. Other criteria apply. The application is available at trinityjustice-lodge79.com. The deadline to submit is April 16. For more information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Free workshops for families with children living with I/DD: The Arc of Atlantic County has announced a series of free family workshops to provide education and resources available to families who have a child living with an intellectual or developmental disabilities. Workshops are: March 30 — Transitioning from School to Adult Life; April 6 — Housing Supports; April 20 — Guardianships and Special Needs Trusts. All workshops will be held from 6 7:30 p.m. at The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township. The workshops are free but registration is required for each session no later than one week prior to the scheduled date. For information, call at 609-485-0800, ext. 161 or visit thearcatlantic.org.
Cape May
Canine Good Citizen Test: Canine Good Citizen testing for area dogs will be conducted by the Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club 7 p.m. March 17. The cost for each test is a $15 donation. Registration is requested; call 609-827-5256. The test will be held at the 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House-Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House. For information, visit AKC.org.
Cumberland
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Downtown Grocery & Deli in Vineland on March 19, and Rock of Salvation Church in Vineland on March 27. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Walk-ins are welcome. For information, call 609-677-9729.
Southern Ocean
Irish Night at Albert Music Hall: Live music and entertainment by Irish step dancers will be featured from 7:30 to 11 p.m. March 21 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Ocean Township. Doors open 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for ages 11 and younger. Light refreshments may be purchased. For information, visit alberthall.org.
