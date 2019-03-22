Atlantic
Support for Widows and Widowers: H.O.P.E., a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support, will hold 10-week sessions at three locations in Atlantic and Cape May counties. The schedule is: 5:45 p.m. April 1 at Central United Methodist Church, 5 W. Marvin Ave., Linwood; 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 3 at Emmaus United Methodist Church, 706 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville; and 10 a.m. April 4 at Holy Redeemer VNA Hospice, 1801 N. Route 9, Swainton. The recommended donation is $35. For more information, call 856-234-2200 or visit HOPESNJ.org.
Masonic scholarship available: Justice Lodge/Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM has scholarship money available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The applicant must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. Submissions must be received by April 16. For a copy of the application, visit trinityjusticelodge79.com. For information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Cape May
4-H equine clinic returns: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held April 6 and 7. The clinic is open to all horse and pony owners in Cape May County. The Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer low-cost vaccines. The clinic will travel the southern portion of the county, from Cape May north to approximately Swainton, on April 6. The northern and northwestern parts of the county will be covered April 7. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will go to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses without the normal farm call fee. The deadline for registration is March 29. For information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.
Cumberland
13th annual Run for Aaron: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties will hold its Run for Aaron fundraiser April 6 beginning at 10 a.m. The 5K run and 1-mile walk will begin at the Saint Padre Pio Parish at 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland. Participants should arrive by 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Aaron Ploch Memorial Scholarship Fund and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. The registration fee is $20 for the run, $15 for the walk. Registration ends April 4. The event will take place rain or shine. To register, visit run4aaron.com.
Southern Ocean
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 25. Pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkey and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.