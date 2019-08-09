CC Jazz Band summer concert schedule: The Cumberland County College Jazz Band and Wind Symphony will hold two final summer concerts, which are open to the public. The groups will play 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Birch Grove Park, 1700 Burton Ave. in Northfield, and 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Gazebo, Lafayette Street in Cape May. The groups consist of students and community members. They are under the direction of Joseph Akinskas. The concerts are free. For information, visit the FaceBook page.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will make stops in South Jersey communities in August. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Atlantic County — Aug. 16: ShopRite of Hammonton; Aug. 27: Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township; Cape May County — Aug. 12: Acme of Cape May Court House; Aug. 28: Big Timberlake RV Camping Resort in Cape May Court House; Cumberland County — Aug. 23: Agro Merchants Group in Vineland.
‘Be An Angel Day’: Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care will host its annual Be An Angel Day, treating the community, especially healthcare workers, firefighters, police and EMS, to free ice cream at locations throughout South Jersey from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 22. The Mr. Softee ice cream truck will be at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, Inspira Network Hospitals in Vineland, Bridgeton, Salem and Woodbury, and Jefferson Health Care Center in Sewell. The event was created in 1993 to encourage people to help others. For more information, call 609-822-7979 or visit Angelic.Health.
AMI Tools for Schools drive: The AMI Foundation is conducting its 11th annual Tools for Schools supply drive through Aug. 16th at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties. Blue collection baskets have been placed in the reception areas. Requested school supplies include pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, crayons, colored markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, highlighters and soft pencil cases. The collected supplies and book bags will be delivered to elementary schools throughout the area in late August. For more information, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Southern Ocean
Stockton photography class: An intermediate photography class led by local photographer Charles Gravener will be held 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15 at Stockton University at Manhawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave. A digital camera is required for this course; spaces are limited seating. To register, call 609-626-3883.
Democratic candidates meet and greet: The Democratic organizations of Barnegat, Lacey, Long Beach Island, Little Egg Harbor, Stafford and Waretown will hold an open meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at Ocean Acres Community Center, 489 Nautilus Drive, Stafford Township. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to meet with candidates and listen to a presentation by Bob Stern about “Climate Change Initiative.”
Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a monthly bus trip to Resorts Casino third Mondays of each month. The bus leaves the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin at 10:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes bus transportation and $30 casino credit. All are welcome. For reservations, call 609-597-5222.