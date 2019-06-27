Atlantic
Greenidge Funeral Homes offers scholarships: Atlantic County students who identify as either Native American, African American, Hispanic or Asian American and are currently enrolled or accepted at Boston University’s Sargent College, Mercer County Community College, Funeral Service Program, Morehouse University, Morgan State University, Rowan University, Syracuse University, Temple University or West Virginia State University are invited to apply for a scholarship offered by Greenidge Funeral Homes and the Greenidge family. The deadline to apply is July 1. For more details, call 609-345-6305.
Cumberland
Sen. Booker holds mobile office hours: Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will be on site from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cumberland County Fair, 3301 Carmel Road, Millville. They will answer questions, help with issues residents may have with federal agencies and provide informational resources about healthcare, social security, veterans’ services, consumer protection and other topics. The public is welcome.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.