Atlantic
Nominations sought for Atlantic Cape distinguished alumni: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Alumni Association Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the 2019 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award. The award recognizes Atlantic Cape graduates who have distinguished themselves through professional, personal, public or community-based accomplishments. Visit atlantic.edu/alumni to nominate a graduate by Feb. 1. For more information, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or email kjackson@atlantic.edu.
Atlantic, Cape May Democrats form new partnership: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties are invited to join the Cape-Atlantic Democratic Unity, a partnership between the Democratic committees in the two counties to foster growth of the political party in South Jersey. The club will feature joint fundraising and voter contact efforts to help recruit candidates, enact good public policy and to help individual municipal Democratic organizations grow. For more information, email capeatlanticdemocratic-unity@gmail.com.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs additional year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beacon- animalrescue.org.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 12th season of the Music River Music monthly salon concerts continues Jan. 13 with a performance by pianist Norma Meyer. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 visit mauricerivermusic.com.
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and voter registration. The county library also offers assistance and some services from 4 to 7 p.m. most Thursdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Southern Ocean
Singing Santa Holiday Show: The Pinelands Cultural Society presents its Holiday Show on Dec. 15 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Doors open 6 p.m. The program features a live stage concert of bluegrass, country, and traditional music by regional bands from the tri-state area. During the 8 p.m. musical set, Albert Hall’s singing Santa will a lead a Christmas singalong. Santa will have a gift for children 11 and younger. Gifts and special holiday food may be purchased. No alcoholic beverages or smoking allowed. Admission is $5 for adults and free for ages 11 and younger. For information, visit alberthall.org.
Glenn Miller Orchestra at OCC: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Ocean County College Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River. Tickets are $30-39, and can be purchased at grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500.
Stockton Transfer Admissions Day: Stockton University will host a Transfer Admissions Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at Stockton’s Manahawkin campus, 712 East Bay Ave. Potential transfer students can receive an instant decision from Assistant Director of Admissions Transfer Coordinator James Rodia. Rodia will also be available to answer any questions attendees may have about Stockton or the admission process. Attendees are asked to bring up-to-date transcripts with them to assist in the instant decision process. For any questions, call 609-626-3883.