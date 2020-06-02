Atlantic
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cellphone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
NAMI online meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties will host its Family Support Group at 7 p.m. via Zoom on Mondays June 8, 22 and July 6. To register, email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. Registrants will then receive an email with the Zoom video-audio link and telephone call-in information. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit namiac.org.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
JFS cancels summer House Tour fundraiser: This year’s 33rd annual House Tour sponsored by Jewish Family Service was canceled over concern for the health and safety of the guests, volunteers and staff, organizers announced. The popular event raises funds for the JFS Village by the Shore program. To assist JFS in reaching its $60,000 goal, visit jfsatlantic.org to make a contribution. For more information, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144.
Friendly calls from CONTACT: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties who are disabled, elderly or isolated can sign up to receive daily reassurance calls from CONTACT Cape-Atlantic. The service is free. For more information, call 609-823-1850.
Cape May
Eat What You Grow virtual workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Programs will present a virtual workshop 5:30 p.m. Wednesday live via WebEx. The program is free. Participants will learn the basics of how to grow basil and lettuce at home, the health benefits of cooking with herbs, and how to make healthy substitutes using herbs. Advanced registration is required by emailing christine.zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us. After registering, you will receive a link to join the WebEx program.
4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer’s 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19. Foundation directors and 4-H staff are working to create socially distanced fair experiences for 4-H youth such as 4-H Fair project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually, according to a news release. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Cumberland
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The office will help residents or a family member set up the ShopRite app on their electronic device. They then place the order with the ShopRite in Millville, give the Sheriff’s Office the order number and the officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. Residents can also call when they are in need of household essentials and officers will go to the store, purchase them and deliver them to their homes. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
”Shop Local, Shop Safe” campaign: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce are partnering on a new campaign to support downtown Vineland businesses with 200 yard signs promoting local businesses and employees. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz.
Southern Ocean
Cleaning supplies needed: The Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum at 120 W. Main St. is accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Items may be dropped off on the Visitor Center front porch. For more information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters will be held Sept. 24, organizers said. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
County library rolls out reading challenges online: The Cabin Fever Challenge and the 2020 Teen Reads Challenge are enrolling participants. Both programs offer prizes. To register, visit the Ocean County Library website. Log selections and mark progress through the free Beanstack Tracker, available for iOS and Android, and compatible with Alexa devices. One Beanstack account can cover all family members. The Cabin Fever Challenge is open to all ages. To be eligible for prizes, entrants read, or listen to, three books and complete five activities that can be found in the library’s online resources. The Teen Reads Challenge entails one book each month through Dec. 31. Entrants are eligible for monthly prizes and for grand prize giveaways at the end of 2020. The library website contains the young adult suggested reading list, and ebooks and audiobooks downloadable through Hoopla, OverDrive and RBDigital. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/beanstack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.