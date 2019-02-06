Atlantic
ACBA dinner: The Atlantic County Bar Association will host a legislative dinner Feb. 27 at Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. Guest speakers include Sen. Christopher Brown, Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. Tickets are $55. For more information, call Tamara Lamb, ACBA executive director, at 609-345-3444 or email Tamara.Lamb@atcobar.org.
Atlantic County SPCA offers discounted services: The Atlantic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers discounted pet services to the public, in addition to clinics every Tuesday. Services include spay/neuter procedures, laser sessions and dental cleanings. The center is at 334 Steelmanville Road, Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are requested. For information, call 609-927-6265 or 609-927-9059.
Cape May
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health announces the following municipal rabies clinics: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Shore Veterinary Animal Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Municipal Building, 901 Atlantic Ave., North Wildwood. For information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Cumberland
Legends Award ceremony: The Cumberland County Legends committee will hold its 2019 event March 30 at The Grove at Centerton. The honorees are Paul J. Ritter III, Dr. Satish Shah and Jennifer Webb-McCraw. The event includes dinner, music and raffles. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit the Complete Care Family Health Foundation. For information, call Karla Laws at 856-451-4700, ext. 2071.
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents. Individuals and families earning $55,000 or less are eligible to receive assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA or CWFPhilly.org.
Southern Ocean
Wildlife photography exhibit at the LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences invites the community to view its new exhibit featuring area wildlife photographers through March 16. Admission to the gallery is free. An opening reception and potluck featuring live music will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The event is BYOB. For information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.
Bluegrass festival: The 48th annual Ocean County Bluegrass Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Doors open 11 a.m.. Admission is $10 for adults, $1 children ages 11 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Pinelands Cultural Society and the Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund. For information, visit alberthall.org.