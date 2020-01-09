Atlantic
Gateway Playhouse auditions: Auditions for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical "In the Heights" will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21 at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point. All roles are open. Be prepared to sing and dance. Performers need to be at least 16 years old. The performance dates are May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17. Additional information regarding the casting and audition requirements can be found at foolmoontheatre.org and on Facebook@foolmoontheatre. Email Fool Moon at foolmoontheatre@gmail.com.
Shabbat Shir MLK service at Beth Israel: The community is invited for an evening of worship and song in celebration of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Choirs and clergy from local places of worship will take part in the Kabbalat Shabbat service. The evening will begin with a wine and cheese reception, followed by a service at 6 p.m. led by Rabbi David M. Weis and Cantor Larisa Averbakh of Beth Israel. Choirs will perform songs of freedom, justice and unity. Special guests include Pastor Willie Francois and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church choir, Pastor John Howard and the New Hope Baptist Church choir and Imam Amin Muhammad of Masjid Muhammad. Members from the Stockton Oratorio Society and Unitarian Universalist Congregation will join the Beth Israel choir in song. For more information, visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.
Cape May
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Acme in Cape May Court House on Jan. 15. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Cumberland
Youth organization changes name: The Boys & Girls Club of Vineland has changed its name to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County, said Chris Volker, executive director. The BGC holds programs at three sites in Cumberland County. For more information about club programs, call 856-696-4190 or visit bgccumberland.org.
Southern Ocean
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Long Beach Island Health Department in Ship Bottom on Jan. 10. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Understanding the U.S. Census: In support of the 2020 United States Census on April 1, the Ocean County Library will offer free workshops and informative lectures, presented by the U.S. Census Bureau, at various branches through March. Discussions include methods to achieve accurate population counts, how Census information is used, and the value of participation. Workshops will offer instruction to anyone interested in working within the U.S. Census Bureau during Census 2020. Scheduled events include: “Census Business Builder,” 2 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 11, at the Lacey Township branch, 10 E. Lacey Road, Forked River; and "You Count: Census 2020,” 2 p.m. Tuesday March 24 at the Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Avenue, Surf City. For information, call the individual branches or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
