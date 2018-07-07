Atlantic
Mobile mammography van schedule for July: The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will visit the following sites to provide breast cancer screenings for women: July 10 — ARC of Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township; July 13 — ShopRite of Hammonton; July 17 — PRAC of Southern New Jersey, Texas Avenue, Atlantic City; July 19 — Southern Jersey Family Medicine, Atlantic City; July 20 — PRAC of Southern New Jersey, Vineland; and July 24 — Atlantic County Health Services, Northfield. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For information and specific hours, call the scheduling department at 609-677-9729 or visit amifoundation.net.
Cape May
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. An information session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 10 at the Seaville Fire Company, 36 Route 50. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Cumberland
NAMI support meeting: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. July 16 at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. For more information, please call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Free workshop for veterans: Project TechVet: Technology Solutions for Veterans, will take place July 24 in Room 016 of the library at Ocean County College in Toms River. The workshop will run from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by technology demonstrations until 3 p.m. Learn about technology devices designed to help with anxiety, vision loss, memory skills, organization, reading, computer access and more. RSVP is needed by July 13. For information, call 732-255-0456 or email accomodations@ocean .edu.