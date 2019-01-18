Atlantic
Rutgers Environmental Stewards training: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority in Egg Harbor Township will host the Rutgers Environmental Stewards Training Program beginning Jan. 23. Registration is open. Weekly classes will focus on a wide variety of topics including climate change, soil health, energy, waste management, water resource protection, invasive species management and habitat conservation. Students also will learn about conflict resolution and leadership. Optional field trips to environmentally significant sites around the state are included. Classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 23 through June 5. The cost is $250. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/Stewards.
Cape May
Utility Assistance Day: New Jersey SHARES, Inc. will host Utility Assistance Day events from 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, and 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St. New Jersey SHARES, a statewide nonprofit corporation providing assistance to individuals and families in need of help meeting their energy and utility burdens, will connect low- and moderate-income households with available resources. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Bring a driver’s license, income statement, gas bill and Social Security statement. For information, call 609-463-6386 or email adult-events@cmclibrary.org.
Cumberland
NAMI meeting welcomes guest speaker: Richard Swezeny will talk about his experiences working in the mental health field at the next meeting of the Cumberland County National Alliance on Mental Illness. The program will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Bluegrass festival: The 48th annual Ocean County Bluegrass Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Doors open 11 a.m.. Admission is $10 for adults, $1 children ages 11 and younger. For information, visit alberthall.org.
Fishing Flea Market: The fourth annual Fishing Flea Market sponsored by the SOC Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. Admission is $3. The event will feature more than 40 vendors of fishing equipment and more. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.