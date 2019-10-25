Atlantic
Atlantic Cape Community Resource Fair: Atlantic Cape has partnered with South Jersey Industries to present a series of Community Resource Fairs. Each event is free and open to the public. Community Resources include flu shot clinic, Division of Motor Vehicle mobile unit, Arrive Alive Tour, veterans affairs, breast cancer awareness, chair yoga and more. The next resource fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. To see the full list of Resource Fair dates and vendors, visit Atlantic.edu/ResourceFairs.
South Jersey Gas announces First Responders Grant Program: South Jersey Gas announced the kick off of its First Responders Grant Program. Grants will be awarded to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments. All paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments serving at least one of the municipalities in the South Jersey Gas service area are eligible to apply. To review the official rules and guidelines, including a complete list of municipalities in the service area, and to submit an application, visit southjerseygas.com/community. All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
Drop off sites for International Operation Christmas Child: Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, will conduct its annual Operation Christmas Child to collect shoebox gifts for needy children in more than 160 countries and territories worldwide the week of Nov. 18-25. For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Collection sites in the county are: Hammonton — Calvary Chapel, 660 S. Egg Harbor Road, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18-22, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25; Mays Landing — Lakewood Chapel, 6155 Harding Highway, Mon, Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18-21, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22, 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23, 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 25; Northfield — Calvary Chapel Gateway, 533 Tilton Road, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Southern Ocean
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players may be dropped off at the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help updating resumes from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays. For information, call 609-994-0200.
