Atlantic
Garden Talk series at ACUA Community Garden: Experienced and beginner gardeners are welcome to participate in the next Garden Talk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority outdoor garden in the Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. The program will move inside in case of rain. Master Gardener Belinda Chester will discuss square foot gardening, a method of maximizing planting space to grow vegetables in small spaces. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-272-6950 or visit acua.com.
Free training grants available through the T.Byrd Center: Those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant through the T.Byrd Center in Pleasantville. Apply now for new, upcoming classes. The training grants offer certifications to give participants the skills needed for their next job. The Center also now offers online programs for veterans. Call or visit the website for information regarding ongoing classes. The Center is located at 1501 S. New Road. Call 609-484-9356 or visit TByrdCenter.com.
DINA Arts Scholarships nominations sought: Atlantic City’s Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications for the 2019-20 DINA Award scholarships and grants. Applications may be submitted through June 15. The grants and scholarships are open to students and teachers in South Jersey who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields. Interested applicants will find the application at schultz-hill.org, under the DINA Award tab.
Greenidge Funeral Homes offers scholarships: Atlantic County students who identify as either Native American, African American, Hispanic or Asian American and are currently enrolled or accepted at Boston University’s Sargent College, Mercer County Community College, Funeral Service Program, Morehouse University, Morgan State University, Rowan University, Syracuse University, Temple University or West Virginia State University and have a grade point average of 3.10 or better are invited to apply for a scholarship offered by Greenidge Funeral Homes and the Greenidge family. The deadline to apply is July 1. For more details, call 609-345-6305.
Learn how to navigate the Medicare system at free workshops: Atlantic County residents who are interested in learning how to make informed decisions about choosing Medicare coverage are invited to attend any of the free workshops offered at county library locations between June 19 and Sept. 24. Each workshop will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The “New to Medicare” workshop is sponsored by the Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging. The workshops will address enrollment, Medicare Parts A & B, Part D prescription drug coverage, supplemental coverage and Medicare Advantage Plans. Information about programs that help low-income beneficiaries offset the cost of Medicare premiums and co-pays will also be provided. Dates and locations are: Wednesday, June 19, Ventnor branch library, 6500 Atlantic Ave.; Thursday, June 27, Brigantine branch library, 201 S. 15th St.; Wednesday, Sept. 18, Mays Landing branch library, 40 Farragut Ave.; and Tuesday, Sept. 24, Galloway Township branch library, 305 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For more information, call 888-426-9243.
Cape May
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20 on the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
County Coffee Chat: The Cape May County Freeholders’ Coffee Chat series will continue June 12 at Alosi’s Bistro at the Pan American Hotel, 5901 Ocean Ave., Wildwood Crest. Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Will Morey will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to field questions from residents and share perspectives related to county government and services. The Coffee Chat series will take a break for the remainder of the summer and begin again in the fall.
Cumberland
Running the Ave 5K: Registration is still open for the Running The Ave 5K, the first sanctioned race to take place in downtown Vineland, starting 9 a.m. June 23. The event will be held rain or shine. Medals will be awarded in different categories. Registration is $20 per runner. To register, visit TheAve.biz and go to the event link. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Southern Ocean
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.