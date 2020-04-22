Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit capeassist.org.

4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer’s 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

Southern Ocean

Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters that was originally scheduled for April 30 has been changed to Sept. 24, organizers announced. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.

Tags

Load comments