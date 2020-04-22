Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit capeassist.org.
4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer’s 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters that was originally scheduled for April 30 has been changed to Sept. 24, organizers announced. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.