Atlantic
Singers sought for ‘Messiah’ performance: The Stockton University Performing Arts program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel’s “Messiah,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City. All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. Rehearsals are 7:15 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 2 at the Alton Auditorium at the Stockton University campus in Galloway Township. Stockton Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn will again lead the production, which includes Stockton students, members of area choirs and community members. For more information, contact Brian Lyons at brian.lyons@stockton.edu or call 609 652-4891.
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations sought: The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame is accepting nominations of outstanding women in Atlantic County for the 2020 induction. Candidates must be women born or raised in Atlantic County, or an Atlantic County resident or employed in Atlantic County for at least 10 years. Categories for consideration are arts/entertainment; athletics; business; education; government; journalism/media; law; medicine/health/sciences; philanthropy; public service; religion; social services; and volunteerism. Posthumous nominations may also be submitted. Nominations must be received by Oct. 15. For information, call 609-272-1469 or visit acwnj.org.
Stephen Ministry workshop: Saint Katharine Drexel Parish at 6075 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township will host a Stephen Ministry Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. The program is open to anyone from any church. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Refreshments will be served. The workshop consists of three sessions designed to enhance caregiving skills and explore ways to expand a caring ministry. The presenter is Amity Haugk, of Stephen Ministries St. Louis. The cost is $15 per person; $50 for four attendees from the same congregation. For registration and information, visitstephenministry.org/workshop or call 314-428-2600.
Free health screenings: Volunteers in Medicine and the Horizon Mobile Community Health van will be at the Volunteers in Medicine Thrift Store parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. A Horizon nurse will offer free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension (blood pressure). VIM provides free primary and preventive medical care to low-income, working residents of South Jersey who do not have health insurance or the means to pay for care. VIM Thrift is located at Heather Croft Shopping Center, 6825 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. For information, call 609-778-2710 or visit vimsj.org.
Cape May
National Voter Registration Day: The League of Women Voters will have representatives at the Ocean City Free Public Library from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and also at Atlantic Cape Community College, second floor, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., then again from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m., to answer questions about voting in New Jersey and to provide voter registration forms and applications for a vote-by-mail ballot. To be eligible to vote, you must be registered at least 21 days before any election. For information, email stevewajda@gmail.com.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at Woodland Village in Clermont on Sept. 27. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Cumberland
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Municipal Center in Millville on Wednesday. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Church plans ‘Bid-n-Buy’: The Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Anthony will hold its 21st annual Bid-n-Buy fundraiser 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 430 Wheat Road in Vineland. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For information, call Kanella at 609-226-5281 or Yota at 609-319-7792.
Southern Ocean
Sam Hunt Day at Albert Music Hall: Well known area bayman and sneakbox builder Sam Hunt will be honored with a special show in his memory Sept. 28 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Route 532, Waretown. A special exhibit will be set up in the pickin’ shed showcasing some of the items from the PCS archives including a sneakbox, furniture and a banjo all hand built by Hunt. There will also be photos, newspaper articles, storyboards and videos on display. Inside the hall, a video will be shown at 6:45 p.m., followed by music from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The exhibit is free and admission is $5. The snack bar and gift shop will be open. For information, call 908-477-5925 or visit alberthall.org.
Chile presentation: “Santiago de Chile: Images Past and Present” by Stockton University Associate Professor of Spaish Arnaldo Cordero-Roman will take place 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave., Stafford Township. The talk is free. Light refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call 609-626-6060.
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at the following locations: the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays. For more information, call 609-994-0200.
or visit oasisfsc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.