Atlantic
South Jersey Gas announces First Responders Grant Program: South Jersey Gas announced the kick off of its First Responders Grant Program. Grants will be awarded to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments. All paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments serving at least one of the municipalities in the South Jersey Gas service area are eligible to apply. To review the official rules and guidelines, including a complete list of municipalities in the service area, and to submit an application, visit southjerseygas.com/community. All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will make stops in South Jersey communities in October. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Tuesday — Atlantic City Townehouse, Atlantic City; Thuursday — New York Ave. Apartments, Atlantic City.
Free bagel day for vets: Manhattan Bagel Company will offer a free bagel with cream cheese to all veterans at participating locations on Nov. 11. Veterans must present their identification and no additional purchase is required. Stores in the Atlantic City area are located in Northfield and Mays Landing. Visit locations or go to manhattanbagel.com/us/nj.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com
Cape May
Drop off sites for International Operation Christmas Child: Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, will conduct its annual Operation Christmas Child to collect shoebox gifts for needy children in more than 160 countries and territories worldwide the week of Nov. 18-25. For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Collection sites in the county are: Cape May Court House — First United Methodist Church, 1 Church St., 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18-22, 2 to 5 p.m Nov. 23, 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
Southern Ocean
OCC open house: Ocean County College will hold its fall open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Toms River main campus. The program will begin in the theater of the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts. Student ambassadors will offer tours of the campus throughout the day. To learn more, or to register, visit go.ocean.edu/events.
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at the following locations: the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. Call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
