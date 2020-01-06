Atlantic

David M. Rizzotte Jr. scholarship application: The Atlantic County Board of Agriculture seeks applicants for the David M. Rizzotte Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to an Atlantic County high school senior or first-year college student who will be attending a university, college or technical school in the fall of 2020 in pursuit of a career in production agriculture/horticulture, with studies including but not limited to farm business management and marketing, agricultural engineering, agronomy, crop and soil sciences, entomology, plant pathology, horticulture, animal/equine science, veterinary medicine, or food science. Applications are due by March 27. For more information and requirements, call 609-625-0056 or visit atlantic-county.org.

Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be an NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call 609-335-3132.

AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at various locations throughout the county in January. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Wednesday — Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, English Creek, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 13 — ShopRite in Somers Point; Jan. 20 — Acme in Ventnor; Jan. 22 — Atlantic County Health Department, Northfield; Jan. 23 — Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 27 — Atlantic City Townehouse, Atlantic City.

Cape May

4-H offers club officer training: The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will offer a 4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Registration is required and due by Jan. 17. The cost is $10 per person and includes lunch, a club officer pin and a club officer handbook. To learn more, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.

Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s October meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Grandchildren are welcome. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Jan. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.

Cumberland

Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.

Maurice River Music salon concerts: The Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts return Jan. 12 with flutist Kimberly Reighley and cellist Douglas McNames. The program is held at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. To RSVP, visit mauricerivermusic.com.

Southern Ocean

AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Long Beach Island Health Department in Ship Bottom on Friday. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.

Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.

Tags

Load comments