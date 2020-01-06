Atlantic
David M. Rizzotte Jr. scholarship application: The Atlantic County Board of Agriculture seeks applicants for the David M. Rizzotte Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to an Atlantic County high school senior or first-year college student who will be attending a university, college or technical school in the fall of 2020 in pursuit of a career in production agriculture/horticulture, with studies including but not limited to farm business management and marketing, agricultural engineering, agronomy, crop and soil sciences, entomology, plant pathology, horticulture, animal/equine science, veterinary medicine, or food science. Applications are due by March 27. For more information and requirements, call 609-625-0056 or visit atlantic-county.org.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be an NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call 609-335-3132.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at various locations throughout the county in January. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Wednesday — Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, English Creek, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 13 — ShopRite in Somers Point; Jan. 20 — Acme in Ventnor; Jan. 22 — Atlantic County Health Department, Northfield; Jan. 23 — Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 27 — Atlantic City Townehouse, Atlantic City.
Cape May
4-H offers club officer training: The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will offer a 4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Registration is required and due by Jan. 17. The cost is $10 per person and includes lunch, a club officer pin and a club officer handbook. To learn more, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.
Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s October meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Grandchildren are welcome. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Jan. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts return Jan. 12 with flutist Kimberly Reighley and cellist Douglas McNames. The program is held at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. To RSVP, visit mauricerivermusic.com.
Southern Ocean
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Long Beach Island Health Department in Ship Bottom on Friday. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.