Cape May
Rabies vaccinations for pets: The Cape May County Department of Health offers free or low-cost rabies shots for pets. For more information, call 609-465-1311. The first round of municipal rabies clinics on Jan. 25 will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dennis Township Municipal Complex, 571 Petersburg Road, Dennisville; 10 a.m. to noon at the 5th Street Fire House, 551 Asbury Ave., Ocean City; and 1 to 3 p.m. at Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville in Upper Township.
Cumberland
Bus trip to African American museum: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition will sponsor a bus trip to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. The bus will leave 8 a.m. sharp from the Luciano Conference & Events Center at Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland (formerly Cumberland County College), 3322 College Drive, Vineland. It is requested participants arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. The cost is $45. Space is limited. For information, call 302-265-3870 or visit holocaustcoalition.com.
Cumberland County Legends dinner: The 11th annual Cumberland County Legends event will be held Saturday, March 28 at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn in Vineland. The 2020 honorees are Austin Gould, former music teacher at Bridgeton High School; Dr. Thomas A. Dwyer, orthopaedic surgeon and president/CEO of Premier Orthopaedic Associates; and the Trout Family, including Jeff and Debbie Trout and their children Teal (Kevin) Levick; Tyler (Lauren) Trout; and Mike (Jessica) Trout, and their grandchildren Lyla and Landon Levick and Savannah Trout. The event includes dinner and music and benefits the Complete-Care Family Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of CompleteCare Health Network. Tickets are $75. For information, call 856-391-1127.
Southern Ocean
Help for veterans: Military veterans living in the county are invited to an information session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24-26 at the American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road, Toms River. American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits, the Legion’s legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community. A veterans service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions. For information, call 732-604-8326 or email rjg548@comcast.net.
