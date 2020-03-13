Atlantic
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union invites members and eligible members, in their senior year of high school, to apply for scholarships worth $500 and $1,000. In addition, two non-traditional $500 scholarships for members and eligible members between ages 18-25 will be offered. Scholarship applications can be downloaded online at www.JerseyShoreFCU.org and must be completed by March 27. Credit union membership is open to everyone in Atlantic and Cape May counties. For complete details, call 609-646-3339, ext. 207.
MBCA Scholarship Foundation applications: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association is accepting student scholarship and outstanding educator applications online by clicking on scholarships at mbcanj.com. All application materials must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. March 20 to the MBCA Offices, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For more information, call Alex Marino, scholarship co‐chair, at alex.marino@Stocktonedu.com.
Cumberland
Women’s Hall of Fame to honor 3: Reservations are now being taken for the gala induction ceremony April 29 of the Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame. JoAnn Burns, Stephanie Iglesias and Susan Taylor are the inductees. The ceremony will be held at The Grove in Centerton. The cost is $65 per person. Cash bar opens at 6 p.m., dinner begins promptly at 7 p.m. and the ceremony follows. For reservations or more information, call 856-825-5929.
Rabies vaccination clinic dates: The County Department of Health will hold clinics for pet vaccinations in different locations every Saturday in March and the first Saturday in April. Residents may go to any clinic location; you do not have to live in the township in which the clinic is held. This service is free for all county residents. Pet owners who are seeking a 3-year vaccination must show proof of prior vaccination that has not been expired for more than 6 months. For a full schedule: call 856-327-7602 or visit CCDOH.org.
NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Ocean County Library cancels programs: Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Ocean County Library is cancelling all library programs, outreach and meetings, and the use of library meeting rooms and spaces by outside groups, through March 31. Due dates of all books and materials are extended and late fines will be waited. For more information, visit theocean-countylibrary.org.
