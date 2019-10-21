Atlantic
South Jersey Gas announces First Responders Grant Program: South Jersey Gas announced the kickoff of its First Responders Grant Program. Grants will be awarded to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments. All paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments serving at least one of the municipalities in the South Jersey Gas service area are eligible to apply. To review the official rules and guidelines, and to submit an application, visit southjerseygas.com/community. All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
Dropoff sites for International Operation Christmas Child: Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, will conduct its annual Operation Christmas Child to collect shoebox gifts for needy children in more than 160 countries and territories worldwide the week of Nov. 18-25. For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Collection sites in the county are: Hammonton — Calvary Chapel, 660 S. Egg Harbor Road, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18-22, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25; Mays Landing — Lakewood Chapel, 6155 Harding Highway, Mon, Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18-21, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22, 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23, 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 25; Northfield — Calvary Chapel Gateway, 533 Tilton Road, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
Free bagel day for vets: Manhattan Bagel Company will offer a free bagel with cream cheese to all veterans at participating locations on Nov. 11. Veterans must present their identification, and no additional purchase is required. Stores in the Atlantic City area are located in Northfield and Mays Landing. For more information, visit locations.manhattanbagel.com/us/nj.
Community chorus seeks male voices: The Mainland Choral Society needs tenors and basses for its annual Christmas concert to be held Dec. 6. Rehearsals are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, Shore Road and Meyran Avenue in Somers Point. There is $20 membership fee to participate. For information, call 609-432-7876.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a paid NJSIAA official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com
Cape May
4-H open house: The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will hold an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be games and activities, prize giveaways, refreshments and displays and exhibits. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606 or visit cmc4h.com.
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Cumberland
‘Maurictown Maritime Madness’ event: Ghostly maritime stories and a tour of New Jersey’s Official Tall Ship, the 1928 A.J. Meerwald, are part of the special event Oct. 26 at the old Mauricetown Bridge. Beginning at 7 p.m., guided tours of the historic riverfront town will begin. The starting point for the tour is the Compton House, 1229 Front Street. Additional parking at the Methodist Church, 9544 Noble St. The tour is $10. For information, call 856-785-0457 or visit mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tour.htm
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 13th season of the Music River Music monthly salon concerts begins Oct. 27 with a return appearance by double bassist Ranaan Meyer, joined by pianist Joshua Fobare, Mao and pianist Michael Sheadel. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 visit mauricerivermusic.com.
Southern Ocean
OCC open house: Ocean County College will hold its fall open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Toms River main campus. The program will begin in the theater of the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts. Student ambassadors will offer tours of the campus throughout the day. To learn more, or to register, visit go.ocean.edu/events.
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players may be dropped off at the following locations: Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
