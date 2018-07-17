Atlantic
Free Outdoor Yoga: Shore Medical Center is teaming up with Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness to offer a free Gentle Flow Yoga class on the lawn at the medical center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 31 in Somers Point. Free parking is available in the open lot at Medical Center Way and Bay Avenue. Participants should bring their own mat or beach towel and water. For more information, call 609-653-3671.
Cape May
2018 4-H Fair: The annual 4-H fair runs from noon to 9 p.m. July 19 and 20 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. The chicken barbecue is held 5 p.m. nightly. Fair admission is free. For a schedule of events, visit cmc4h.com.
New farmers market: The inaugural Atlantic Cape Community College farmers market runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at the college’s campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For visitor and vendor information, call Mari Zgombic at 609-463-3619 or visit atlantic.edu/cape may.
Ocean
“Philadelphia in a Day”: John Boyle, assistant professor of business studies at Stockton University, will present a lecture 2 p.m. July 24 at the Manahawkin satellite campus at 712 E. Bay Ave. He will outline popular and educational tourist sites in Philadelphia. Light refreshments will be served. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-626-3883.
Cumberland
Library offers County Store Night: The county library will offer services at the County Store in the Cumberland Mall in Vineland from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26. Library staff will be available for assistance. The County Store is a satellite location of the County Clerk’s office. Services offered include passports and notary services. For more information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj .com.