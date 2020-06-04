Atlantic
NAMI online meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties will host its Family Support Group at 7 p.m. via Zoom on Mondays June 8, 22 and July 6. To register, email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. Registrants will then receive an email with the Zoom video-audio link and telephone call-in information. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit namiac.org.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Cumberland
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The office will help residents or a family member set up the ShopRite app on their electronic device. They then place the order with the ShopRite in Millville, give the Sheriff’s Office the order number and the officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. Residents can also call when they are in need of household essentials and officers will go to the store, purchase them and deliver them to their homes. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
