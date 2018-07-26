Atlantic
Free skin cancer screenings at area beaches: Shore Medical Center and the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, along with area dermatological practitioners, are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings at beach locations throughout the summer. In addition to the screening, participants will receive skin cancer prevention education from members of the coalition. Screenings will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Newport Avenue Gazebo in Ventnor. To learn more, call 609-653-3923 or visit capeatlanticcoalition.org.
Cape May
Free services for senior adults: The county offers senior and wellness centers available at no cost to residents. The facilities are at the Ocean City Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; the Upper Township Senior & Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Palermo; the North Wildwood Senior Center, 10th Street and Central Avenue; and the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Road, Villas. All centers are open Monday through Friday during the day and offer games, coffee, nutrition, conversation and exercise. Lunch is served daily at each site at 11:30 a.m. if you make a reservation the day before. For more information, call 609-399-0055 for Ocean City, 609-390-9409 for Upper Township, 609-729-5611 for North Wildwood and 609-886-5161 for Villas. Transportation to either site is available. Call the Cape May County Fare-Free Transportation Office at 609-889-3700.
Practical nursing program: Admission is underway for the 2018/19 practical nursing program at Cape May County Technical School. For more information, call 609-380-0243 or visit CapeMayTech.com.
Cumberland
Historic Alliance Colony celebrates 136th anniversary: The Alliance Colony, the first successful colony of Jewish farmers in the United States, will hold a picnic celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Alliance Cemetery grounds, 970 Gershal Ave., Norma. The event is co-hosted by the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. It will be held rain or shine. There will be barbecue chicken platters, hot dogs, live klezmer music, a bounce house, face painting and activities for all ages. Reservations are $18 per adult and $9 per child 12 and younger. To RSVP, call the Jewish Federation at 856-696-4445.
Ocean
Mobile mammography van: The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van on Friday will visit the St. Francis Community Center on Long Beach Island to provide breast cancer screenings for women. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For information and specific hours, call the scheduling department at 609-677-9729 or visit amifoundation.net.