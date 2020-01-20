Atlantic
Schultz-Hill Foundation summer internships at Barnes Foundation: The Schultz-Hill Foundation is sponsoring two unpaid summer internships with free housing at The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. Applications are due Feb. 1. The Barnes Foundation Summer Internship program runs from the first week in June through the second week of August. Interns must be currently enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies. For a complete description and application details, visit schultz-hill.org. For information, call Gary Hill at 609- 347-1616.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at various locations throughout the county in January. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Jan. 23 — Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 27 — Atlantic City Townehouse, Atlantic City.
Cape May
Rabies vaccinations for pets: The Cape May County Department of Health offers free or low-cost rabies shots for pets. For more information, call 609-465-1311. Upcoming municipal rabies clinics include: Dennis Township — 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Municipal Complex, 571 Petersburg Road, Dennisville; Ocean City — 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 25, 5th Street Fire House, 551 Asbury Avenue; Upper Township —1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville.
