Atlantic
NAMI meets online: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a Zoom Family Support Group meeting as well as an educational program for individuals struggling with mental illness and substance abuse on Monday. The educational program will take place from 6 to 6:50 p.m. and will address co-occurring addiction disorders, led by Meghan Schweer, coordinator of Atlantic County IFSS. The Family Support Meeting will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place on Zoom. Registration is required by 5 p.m. on May 11 in order to receive the Zoom link. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or visit NAMIAC.org.
JFS & JCC Golf Tournament rescheduled: The 7th annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 1 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. The event is a joint effort of Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center to raise funds for agency programs and services. The 18-hole tournament will also include on-course contests. Registration begins 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Tickets are $225 per golfer and includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner. For ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or email kreed@jfsatlantic.org. For information about the event, visit jfsatlantic.org or jccatlantic.org.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. To apply, submit a statement of no more than 100 words explaining why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive the scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany Applications are due by June 1. Selection will be made by July 15. For more information, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Cape May
4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer’s 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 directives. Foundation directors and 4-H staff are working to create socially distanced fair experiences for 4-H youth such as 4-H Fair project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually, according to a recent news release. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For up to date information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Southern Ocean
County library rolls out reading challenges online: The Cabin Fever Challenge and the 2020 Teen Reads Challenge are enrolling participants. Both programs offer prizes. To register, visit the Ocean County Library website. Log selections and mark progress through the free Beanstack Tracker, available for iOS and Android, and compatible with Alexa devices. One Beanstack account can cover all family members. The Cabin Fever Challenge is open to all ages. To be eligible for prizes, entrants read, or listen to, three books, and complete five activities that can be found in the library’s online resources. The Teen Reads Challenge entails one book each month, through Dec. 31. Entrants are eligible for monthly prizes, and also for grand prize giveaways at the end of 2020. The OCL website contains the Young Adult suggested reading list, and eBooks and audiobooks downloadable through Hoopla, OverDrive, and RBDigital. For information, visit theoceancounty-library.org/beanstack.
