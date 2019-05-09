Atlantic
Dog obedience classes: Pinelands K-9 Club Inc. will start its next session of dog-training classes on May 14. The classes, open to puppy and beginner through advanced, will take place at the Pinelands K-9 Club 4-H Center, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. The fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit PinelandsK9Club.com.
MonArc Celebration: The public is invited to The Arc of Atlantic County’s annual MonArc Celebration from 6 to 9:30 p.m. May 16 inside The Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Guests will be treated to a gourmet menu, wine, spirits, craft beer tastings and an open bar, along with live music, a silent auction, photo booth and more. Tickets are $150 and proceeds benefit The Arc of Atlantic County. For more information, call 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or visit TheArcAtlantic.org.
Cape May
Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub Meeting: The Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub will offer a free program “The Problem with Plastics: Creative Solutions for Recycling,” from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, 1523 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. Registration is requested. For more information, call 609-464-0920.
Conservation Day: The County Park & Zoo and the American Association of Zookeepers Cape May Zoo Chapter will host a Conservation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 at the zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and funds for endangered animals and their habitats. All funds raised will go toward animal conservation. For more information, call 609-465-5271.
Free pet rabies clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health will hold a municipal rabies clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. May 18 at Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Cumberland
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and voter registration. The county library also offers assistance and some services from 4 to 7 p.m. most Thursdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.