Atlantic
Women’s Founders Day awards luncheon: The Atlantic City Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs will host its annual luncheon beginning at noon Saturday at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. The event is the group’s major fundraiser and proceeds benefit the scholarship program and community support programs. Tickets are $50. For information, call 609-645-2239.
International Women’s Day dinner: The 11th annual South Jersey celebration of International Women’s Day will be held March 8 at Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave., Margate. A reception with appetizers starts 5 p.m., followed by sit-down dinner at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Free parking is available. Tickets are $25. RSVP by March 5. For information, call Svetlana Fenichel at 609-214-5199 or email svetlanafenichel@gmail.com.
Diabetes boot camp: Shore Physicians Group endocrinologist Dr. Matthew Corcoran will host a Diabetes Training/Boot Camp for people living with Type 2 and pre-diabetes to be held March 29-31 at the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate. Breakfast and lunch are included each day. The cost is $325. To RSVP, visit diabetestrainingcamp.com.
ArtsTank grant competition: The South Jersey Cultural Alliance is calling for entries in the first-ever ArtsTank placemaking grant competition. Municipalities in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties are invited to apply. Placemaking uses arts, history and culture to engage a community in addressing a local challenge. The winning municipality will receive $5,000. Letters of intent are due by March 8, followed by a completed application by April 1. For information, visit sjca.net/artstank or call Karen Pinzolo at 609-626-3630.
Cape May
Utility Assistance Day: NJ SHARES is hosting a Utility Assistance Day in in Cape May County on Tuesday at Cape May Convention Hall. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room and will feature representative from NJ SHARES as well as local utility companies Atlantic City Electric and South Jersey Gas. Representatives will be available to answer questions and provide guidance to those looking for assistance with their utility bills. For more information, call 609-323-1315 or visit NJShares.org.
Coffee Fridays for grandparents: The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group invites grandparents who are raising their grandchildren to come to the next Coffee Fridays program on March 22. The program takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Extension Building, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. New families are encouraged to come and learn more about the program. There is no charge for this program, but reservations are needed. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cumberland
Diamond in the Rough talent competition: Auditions for Main Street Vineland’s second annual Diamond in the Rough talent competition will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 and 21 at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended. The show will take place 7 p.m. April 5. Rehearsals are from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 and 4. For information, visit TheAve.biz or call 856-794-8653.
Legends Award ceremony: The Cumberland County Legends committee will hold its 2019 event March 30 at The Grove at Centerton in Pittsgrove Township. The honorees are Paul J. Ritter III, Dr. Satish Shah and Jennifer Webb-McCraw. The event includes dinner, music and raffles. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit the Complete Care Family Health Foundation. For information, call Karla Laws at 856-451-4700, ext. 2071.
Southern Ocean
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses, party dresses, evening gowns and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Larger sizes are especially needed. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.