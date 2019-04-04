Atlantic
College Admissions 101: Join Atlantic Cape faculty to learn about the college admissions process and free tuition opportunities from 1 to 2 p.m. April 6 at the New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. The event is free and open to all families living in Atlantic County. Call 609-652-0230 to pre-register. For more information, visit NewDay-FSC.org.
NICU clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting new baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Items needed are newborn or preemie clothing, newborn and preemie hats, handmade or store bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Drop off items through May 15 at credit union branches at FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, on-site employees only; 1434 New Road in Northfield; 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township; Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9 in Rio Grande; and Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. For more information, call 609-382-4380 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame ceremony: The Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame Association will honor the 2019 inductees during a ceremony at 2 p.m. May 18. The ceremony will be held at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University. Admission is $5. For more information, call Jay Hurley, president of ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame Association, at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Cape May
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health announces the following municipal rabies clinics: April 13: 9 to 11 a.m., Lower Township Public Works, 770 Seashore Road, Erma; May 18: 2 to 3 p.m., Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Cumberland
Women’s Hall of Fame ceremony: The deadline for reservations for the Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony is April 15. The event is 6 p.m. April 24 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland, and walk-in access is not available. The inductees are: Dr. Mary Bacon, 1893-1971, formerly of Bridgeton; Diane Fischer-Cristiano, of Vineland; and Elizabeth Sheridan, of Egg Harbor City, who developed the first scholarship program at Vineland High School for students completing the Parents Linking Program. Tickets are $65. For information or reservations, call 856-825-5929 or 856-453-0762.
Southern Ocean
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 23, stopping at Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. Bus pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkway and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call 609-296-7652.