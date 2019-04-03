Atlantic
CONTACT Cape-Atlantic ‘Spring Sensation’: CONTACT Cape-Atlantic’s 28th annual silent auction and dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. April 5 at the The Carriage House, 25 S. Pitney Road in Galloway Township. The event includes silent, live and chance auctions for gift certificates, gift baskets, designer bags, overnight packages, a Smart TV and more. Tickets are $50. Proceeds help continue free daily telephone reassurance calls to elderly and disabled individuals living in Atlantic and Cape May counties. To purchase tickets, call 609-823-1850 or visit CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.
College Admissions 101: Join Atlantic Cape faculty to learn about the college admissions process and free tuition opportunities from 1 to 2 p.m. April 6 at the New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. The event is free and open to all families living in Atlantic County. Call 609-652-0230 to pre-register. For more information, visit NewDay-FSC.org.
Free training grants available through the T.Byrd Center: Those recently laid off or working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant through the T. Byrd Center in Pleasantville. The training grants offer certifications to give participants the skills needed for their next job. The center also offers online programs for veterans. Call or visit the website for information regarding ongoing classes. The center is located at 1501 S. New Road. For information, call 609-484-9356 or visit TByrdCenter.com.
Cape May
Country Shore Women’s Club 50th anniversary: The Country Shore Women’s Club celebrates its golden anniversary this year and seeks former members and past presidents and board members. For information, call 609-390-9405 or visit countryshorewc.net.
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health announces the following municipal rabies clinics: April 13: 9 to 11 a.m., Lower Township Public Works, 770 Seashore Road, Erma; May 18: 2 to 3 p.m., Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Cumberland
Women’s Hall of Fame ceremony: The deadline for reservations for the Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony is April 15. The event is 6 p.m. April 24 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland, and walk-in access is not available. The inductees are: Dr. Mary Bacon, 1893-1971, formerly of Bridgeton, the first female physician on the staff of Bridgeton Hospital; Diane Fischer-Cristiano, of Vineland, the first female boxing promoter in New Jersey; and Elizabeth Sheridan, of Egg Harbor City, who developed the first scholarship program at Vineland High School for students completing the Parents Linking Program, she also developed a potentially lifesaving nutrition benefit for newly discharged hospital patients. Tickets are $65. For information or reservations, call 856-825-5929 or 856-453-0762.
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 12th season of the Music River Music monthly salon concerts continues April 7 with a performance by marimba virtuoso Makoto Nakura. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 visit mauricerivermusic.com. Southern Ocean
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 25. Pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkey and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.