Atlantic
Eldergrow program kickoff at Seashore Gardens: Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township has partnered with Seattle-based Eldergrow to bring two indoor gardening programs to its residents. The community is invited to the launch of the Eldergrow program, taking place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Local officials and students from Stockton University will participate. Eldergrow offers residents in senior living communities a therapeutic connection to nature through innovative gardening programs. For more information, call 609-404-4848 or visit SeashoreGardens.org.
AARP TaxAide offers free income tax preparation: Certified counselors with the IRS/AARP TaxAide Program will be available to help residents with income tax forms. An appointment is required for all locations. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide or stop by a sit to schedule an appointment. Offices are open in Margate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3-April 6, at City Hall, 9001 Winchester Ave.; in Galloway Township from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-April 7, at the Atlantic County Library, 300 Jimmie Leeds Road; in Somers Point from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-April 7, at Christ Church Parish Hall, 157 Shore Road; in Brigantine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 12-April 8, and Saturdays Feb. 12-April 4 at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. South, near the tennis courts; in Pleasantville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7-April 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13-April 9, at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.; in Mays Landing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7-April 3, and on April 9, at the Atlantic County Library, second floor meeting room, 40 Farragut Ave.
Cape May
Rabies vaccinations for pets: The Cape May County Department of Health offers free or low-cost rabies shots for pets. For more information, call 609-465-1311. Upcoming municipal rabies clinics include: Middle Township — 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8, MLK Center, 207 W. Main St., Whitesboro; Upper Township — 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Woodbine — 10 a.m. to noon March 7, Woodbine Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue; West Cape May — 4 to 5 p.m. March 12, Public Works, 732 Broadway; Sea Isle City — 10 to 11 a.m. March 21, Old Public School, 4501 Park Road.
Cumberland
Bus trip to African American museum: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition will sponsor a bus trip to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. The bus will leave 8 a.m. sharp from the Luciano Conference & Events Center at Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland (formerly Cumberland County College), 3322 College Drive, Vineland. It is requested participants arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. The cost is $45. Space is limited. For information, call 302-265-3870 or visit holocaustcoalition.com.
