Atlantic
Free bagel day for vets: Manhattan Bagel Company will offer a free bagel with cream cheese to all veterans at participating locations on Nov. 11. Veterans must present their identification and no additional purchase is required. Stores in the Atlantic City area are located in Northfield and Mays Landing. For more information, visit locations.manhattanbagel.com/us/nj.
Pinelands K-9 Club dog obedience classes: Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes starting Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Puppy and beginner through advanced level classes are held at the Atlantic County 4-H center on Route 50 between Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City. The fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit pinelandsk9club.com.
Rally for Bernie: A rally to launch Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in Atlantic County will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bourre in Atlantic City. Speakers from the state, national and local Bernie organizations have been invited. There will be a sign-up for volunteers for the campaign. Admission and parking are free. Enter the restaurant parking lot on St. James Place. For information, email atlanticcounty4bernie@gmail.com.
Cape May
Drop off sites for International Operation Christmas Child: Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, will conduct its annual Operation Christmas Child to collect shoebox gifts for needy children in more than 160 countries and territories worldwide the week of Nov. 18-25. For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Collection sites in the county are: Cape May Court House — First United Methodist Church, 1 Church St., 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18-22, 2 to 5 p.m Nov. 23, 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
Cumberland
NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.