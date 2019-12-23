Atlantic

Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132.

Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For information, call 609-927-4358.

Cape May

Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s October meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Jan. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.

Cumberland

Maurice River Music salon concerts: The Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts return Jan. 12 with flutist Kimberly Reighley and cellist Douglas McNames. The program is held at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, visit mauricerivermusic.com.

Southern Ocean

Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For information, call 609-994-0200.

or visit oasisfsc.org.

Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

