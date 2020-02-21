AARP TaxAide offers free income tax preparation: Certified counselors with the IRS/AARP TaxAide Program will be available to help residents with income tax forms. An appointment is required for all locations. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide or stop by a site to schedule an appointment. Offices are open in Margate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 6, at City Hall, 9001 Winchester Ave.; in Galloway Township from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through April 7, at the Atlantic County Library, 300 Jimmie Leeds Road; in Somers Point from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through April 7, at Christ Church Parish Hall, 157 Shore Road; in Brigantine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8, and Saturdays through April 4 at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. South, near the tennis courts; in Pleasantville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through April 9, at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.; in Mays Landing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 3, and on April 9, at the Atlantic County Library, second floor meeting room, 40 Farragut Ave.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van provies screenings for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
The schedule is: Feb. 22 — Boscov’s, Egg Harbor Township; Feb. 24 —Acme, Ventnor; Feb. 25 — Pleasantville City Hall, Pleasantville.
