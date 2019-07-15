Atlantic
Volunteer nurses needed: Volunteers in Medicine in Egg Harbor Township is in need of volunteer nurses for its free clinic in the Family Service Association building on English Creek Road. Variable days and hours are available. You must have a current New Jersey nursing license. For more information, call 609-867-6384 or email lpancoast@vimsj.org.
Explorer Post for Environmental Careers: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority Explorer Post offers young people a chance to learn about environmental career fields. Meetings are open to all high school students ages 14 to 18. The group meets at the facility’s main property at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com.
Call for submariners: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites anyone who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Cape May
Tools for Schools Drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need in Cape May County Schools. Needed items are backpacks, pencils, erasers, skinny crayons, glue sticks, pencil boxes, tissues, plastic pocket folders, rulers and binders. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Donations will be collected through Aug. 31 at JSFCU offices at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; Hamilton Mall Branch, Mays Landing; and FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center for on-site employees. For information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Southern Ocean
World War II memoir talk: Gina Maguire will share her grandfather Nick Venturella’s life story at 11 a.m. July 30 at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave., Stafford Township. Venturella was a World War II veteran who helped liberate a concentration camp during his time in the military. Maguire compiled a memoir for Venturella, “It Was Fate: A War, A Massacre, A Romance,” which will be available for purchase at the event. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call 609-626-3883.
‘Explore Ocean County’ program: A presentation detailing upcoming summer and fall events will be held 10 a.m. July 22 at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave. The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 609-626-3883.