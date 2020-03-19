Atlantic
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed: The ACWHF announced the 2020 induction ceremony has been rescheduled from March 26 to June 25 at the Atlantic City Country Club, One Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. All reservations already made will be honored for the new date. For information, call Melissa Phillips at 609-204-0600 or email SWAPforrent@yahool.com.
David M. Rizzotte Jr. scholarship application: The Atlantic County Board of Agriculture seeks applicants for the David M. Rizzotte Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to an Atlantic County high school senior or first year college student who will be attending a university, college or technical school in the fall of 2020 in pursuit of a career in production agriculture/horticulture, veterinary medicine or food science. Applications are due by March 27. For more information and requirements, call 609-625-0056 or visit atlanticcounty.org.
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union invites members and eligible members, in their senior year of high school, to apply for scholarships worth $500 and $1,000. In addition, two non-traditional $500 scholarships for members and eligible members between ages 18-25 will be offered. Scholarship applications can be downloaded online at www.JerseyShoreFCU.org and must be completed by March 27. Credit union membership is open to everyone in Atlantic and Cape May counties. For complete details, call 609-646-3339, ext. 207.
Masons offer scholarship: Justice Lodge of Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM announces scholarship money is available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a member belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. The application is available at trinityjusticelodge79.com. The deadline to submit is April 16. For more information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Cape May
Friendly telephone calls: Volunteers at Contact Cape-Atlantic provide daily phone calls to say hello and check that all is well for residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties who live independently and are disabled, elderly or isolated. The calls are free and confidential. If you are interested in receiving calls, or know of someone who might be, call 609-823-1850.
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Cumberland
Boys & Girls Clubs benefits from Acme reusable bag program: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County has been selected as a beneficiary of the Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program for the month of April at the Vineland store on Main Road, Chris Volker, BGC executive director announced recently. The BGC will receive a $1 donation each time the $3 reusable bag is purchased, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag. For information, call 856-696-4190 or visit bgccumberland.org.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
LBIF closes facilities: Officials at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Scienes announce they are closing facilities to the public as a precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19 until at least March 31. For information, visit lbifoundation.org.
