Atlantic
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be an NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call 609-335-3132.
Cape May
4-H offers club officer training: The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will offer a 4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Registration is required and due by Jan. 17. The cost is $10 per person and includes lunch, a club officer pin and a club officer handbook. To learn more, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.
Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s October meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Grandchildren are welcome. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Jan. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Southern Ocean
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Long Beach Island Health Department in Ship Bottom on Friday. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
