ACIL offering online programs: The Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc. is offering wellness groups, support/discussion meetings, and life skills workshops via virtual groups. Staff members are facilitating existing as well as new groups, including some with a focus on COVID-19. The agency is a support, advocacy and referral service for members of the disability community. Meetings can be accessed by phone or computer; video is optional, not required. All are provided at no cost to participants. Programs are as follows:
Living with a Disability During COVID-19: Discussion of experiences during crisis and how to advocate/support the disability community. Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Mondays.
Socialization and Well-Being Group: Discussion of coping skills, techniques; stress management. Virtual meeting 11 a.m. Fridays.
Life Skills Workshop: Subject matter changes weekly. Virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Women with Disabilities Group: Open discussion; meet peers. Virtual meeting 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Chronic Illness Group: Peer support; share knowledge and experiences. Virtual meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
For details on how to participate in any of the meetings, call 609 748-2253 or check the center's Facebook page, Instagram atlanticcil, or website www.atlanticCIL.org. Individuals and family members seeking referrals and resources can call the center or email dcampbell@atlanticCIL.org.
NAMI online meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties is hosting their next Family Support Group meetings. The meetings will take place on Zoom. Future dates include Mondays June 8, 22, and July 6 at 7 p.m. To register, email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. Registrants will then receive an email with the Zoom video-audio link and telephone call in information. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit namiac.org.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit mhaac.info.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society's annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. To apply, submit a statement of no more than 100 words explaining why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive the scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany Applications are due by June 1. Selection will be made by July 15. For more information, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Eat What You Grow virtual workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Programs will present a virtual workshop on Wednesday, June 3. The free presentation will take place 5:30 p.m. live via WebEx. Participants will learn the basics of how to grow basil and lettuces at home, the health benefits of cooking with herbs, and hear how to make healthy substitutes using herbs. Advanced registration is required by emailing christine.zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us. After registering, you will receive a link to join the WebEx program.
Atlantic Cape Community College offers Workforce Development Webinars: Atlantic Cape’s Workforce Development Division is offering a variety of certification, certificate, and professional training programs to support the residents and businesses of Atlantic and Cape May counties. Free informational sessions to discuss these programs are now being offered. Webinars will take place various days and times. Registration is free. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/freewebinars.
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The office will help residents or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device. They can place the order with the Shop Rite of Millville, give the Sheriff’s Office the order number and the officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. Residents can also call when they are in need of household essentials and officers will shop for them and deliver to their homes. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
“Shop Local, Shop Safe” campaign: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce are partnering in a new campaign to support downtown Vineland businesses with 200 yard signs promoting local businesses and employees. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz.
Gateway celebrates Community Action Month: The Bridgeton-based Gateway Community Action Partnership is marking the 56th year of the Community Action Network, as well as its 33rd year as the designated CAP agency serving Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. “Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact Gateway and our network has had on families,” said Albert B. Kelly, CCAP, Gateway President & CEO. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the rolls of those in need of utility assistance, rent or mortgage assistance, guidance with child care services and food, Kelly said. For information, visit gatewaycap.org.
Ocean County College to hold virtual commencement ceremony: Ocean County College will recognize graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony 6 p.m. June 16. The ceremony will then be available online for viewing at any time. The College will create a video that will include prerecorded speeches, photos and text announcements of each graduate’s name, degree and honors, as well as customized slides featuring personal recognition, photos and messages from the Class of 2020. Caps and gowns will be delivered to the homes of graduates at no cost, allowing them to take photos wearing the regalia for inclusion in the virtual ceremony.
County library rolls out reading challenges online: The Cabin Fever Challenge and the 2020 Teen Reads Challenge are enrolling participants. Both programs offer prizes. To register, visit the Ocean County Library website. Log selections and mark progress through the free Beanstack Tracker, available for iOS and Android, and compatible with Alexa devices. One Beanstack account can cover all family members. The Cabin Fever Challenge is open to all ages. To be eligible for prizes, entrants read, or listen to, three books, and complete five activities that can be found in the library’s online resources. The Teen Reads Challenge entails one book each month, through Dec. 31. Entrants are eligible for monthly prizes, and also for grand prize giveaways at the end of 2020. The OCL website contains the Young Adult suggested reading list, and eBooks and audiobooks downloadable through Hoopla, OverDrive, and RBDigital. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/beanstack.
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters will be held at a new date of Sept. 24. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
