Atlantic County
County 4-H Fair: The 56th annual 4-H Fair continues from 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 at the David C. Wood 4-H Center & Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Egg Harbor City. Admission is free. Parking is $4. The fair features demonstrations, animals, shows, musical acts, amusement rides, a pet parade, baby parade and more. For information, call 609-625-0056 or 609-965-1677.
Tools for Schools Drive: AMI Foundation’s 10th annual drive to collect school supplies for children runs to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties. Blue collection bins are in the reception areas. For a list of needed items, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck and the Brain Research Team at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brainresearch.
Cape May County
Rea’s Farm hosts Lenape Nation for treaty-signing celebration: The public is invited to a Lenape Culture Program from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at Rea’s Farm, 400 Stevens St., West Cape May, to mark the fourth anniversary of the Treaty of Renewed Friendship between the Lenape Indian Tribe and the people that neighbor the Delaware River. The program includes drumming, singing and a Friendship Dance. The celebration continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 with live music, food, vendors, games, storytelling and exhibits of Native American culture. It’s free to attend; donations are accepted. For information, call 201-725-4428.
Back to School Bash: The next meeting of Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be information for grandparents to use to prepare for the new school year, a guest speaker and activities for grandparents and grandchildren. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, but advanced registration is required. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cumberland County
Mobile mammography van: The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will visit the Argo Lucca plant in Vineland on Aug. 10. The van provides breast cancer screenings for women. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For information and specific hours, call the scheduling department at 609-677-9729 or visit amifoundation.net.
Historic Alliance Colony celebrates 136th anniversary: The Alliance Colony, the first successful colony of Jewish farmers in the United States, will hold a picnic celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Alliance Cemetery grounds, 970 Gershal Ave., Norma. The event is co-hosted by the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. It will be held rain or shine. There will be barbecue chicken platters, hot dogs, live klezmer music, a bounce house, face painting and activities for all ages. Reservations are $18 per adult and $9 per child 12 and younger. To RSVP, call the Jewish Federation at 856-696-4445.
Ocean County
”Persecution of the Gypsies During the Holocaust” lecture: The public is invited to a talk 2 p.m. Aug. 16 about the legal discrimination against German Gypsies and the extermination of their group by the Nazi regime. It will be held at Stockton University’s satellite campus, 712 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. To register, call 609-626-3883. The talk will be presented by Lillian Hussong, Ph.D. candidate.