Free dental care for children: Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers will host the Give Kids A Smile program on Feb. 7 as a way to provide free dental care to area children who are underserved by insurance. Appointments are available from noon to 6:30 p.m. at SJFMC in Hammonton at 860 S. White Horse Pike, and in Egg Harbor Township at 3003 English Creek Ave. Unit C6. Call 800-486-0131 for patient appointments. Walk-ins also are welcome.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society announces the annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to aspiring middle school and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to any middle or high school student in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean or Cumberland counties. To apply, submit a statement of no more than 100 words explaining why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive the scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany the application. Applications should be sent to the South Jersey Jazz Society, P.O. Box 329, Somers Point, NJ 08244. For more information, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s February meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 19 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Guest speakers from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Community Outreach Program will discuss how to keep children safe while they are on the internet and using cell phones. Grandchildren are welcome to attend the meeting. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Feb. 14. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Bus trip to African American museum: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition will sponsor a bus trip to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. The bus will leave 8 a.m. sharp from the Luciano Conference & Events Center at Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland (formerly Cumberland County College), 3322 College Drive, Vineland. It is requested participants arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. The cost is $45. Space is limited. For information, call 302-265-3870 or visit holocaustcoalition.com.
All breed cat show: The Empire Cat Club will present “The Empire Returns,” an all breed cat show sanctioned by the Cat Fanciers’ Association, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. Tickets may be purchased as the door. Parking is free in the rear lot. For more information, visit TheAve.biz or email chestnutrunfarm@aol.com.
49th Ocean County Bluegrass Festival: Regional bluegrass bands will perform from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown, in Ocean Township. Doors open 11 a.m. Refreshments and gifts are available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Pinelands Cultural Society and the Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund. Admission is $10 for adults, $1 for children ages 11 and younger. For information regarding the show, visit alberthall.org.
