Atlantic
Nominations sought for Anchor Awards: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County is accepting nominations for its annual Anchor Awards to recognize individuals who have made a difference in the areas of support, education and advocacy for those with a mental illness/substance use disorder. Winners will be honored during the Evening of Wellness cocktail reception and charity auction at The Carriage House in Galloway Township on May 15. The deadline for nominations is March 17. For information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
ACBA dinner: The Atlantic County Bar Association will host a legislative dinner Feb. 27 at Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. Guest speakers include state Sen. Christopher Brown, Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. Tickets are $55. For more information, call Tamara Lamb, ACBA executive director, at 609-345-3444.
Free training grants available through the T. Byrd Center: Those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant through the T.Byrd Center in Pleasantville. The training grants offer certifications to give participants the skills needed for their next job. The Center is located at 1501 S. New Road. For information, call 609-484-9356. Visit TByrdCenter.com for more information.
Free pet behavior lectures: Loring Slivinski, former veterinary hospital owner and dog trainer, offers free monthly lectures to pet owners. Topics will include obeying commands, walking on a leash, maintaining your dog’s attention, litter box issues, destructive cats and more. Lectures will be held at 6 p.m. third Thursdays beginning Feb. 21 at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center, Atlantic County Park, 109 State Route 50, Estell Manor. For more information, call 609-625-1897.
Cape May
Hope One community outreach vehicle to visit locations: Hope One, staffed with trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery, will be available to provide information, resources and immediate access to services and recovery treatment facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Social Services, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande; March 12 at Acme Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; and March 26 at Acme Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. For more information. call Cape Assist at 609-522-5960.
Cumberland
Diamond in the Rough talent competition: Auditions for Main Street Vineland’s second annual Diamond in the Rough talent competition will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 and 21 at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended. The show will take place 7 pm. April 5. Rehearsals are from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 and 4. For information, visit TheAve.biz or call 856-794-8653.
Mental illness video presentation: NAMI Cumberland County, the area affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland. The meeting will two videos on the topic of mental health from the perspective of a family member and that of the person living with schizophrenia. Discussion will follow, time permitting. The public is welcome. For information, call call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses, party dresses, evening gowns and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Larger sizes are especially needed. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.
Wildlife photography exhibit at the LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences invites the community to view its new exhibit featuring area wildlife photographers through March 16. Admission to the gallery is free. An opening reception and potluck featuring live music will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The event is BYOB. For more information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.