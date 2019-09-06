Atlantic
Watch the next Democratic presidential debate: The public is invited to a viewing party 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township. The gathering opens at 7 p.m. There will be food, beverages, T-shirts, campaign buttons and bumper stickers available for purchase. The event is hosted by Atlantic County for Bernie. To RSVP, email atlanticcounty forbernie@gmail.com
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations sought: The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame is accepting nominations of outstanding women in Atlantic County for the 2020 induction. Candidates must be women born or raised in Atlantic County, or an Atlantic County resident or employed in Atlantic County for at least 10 years. Categories for consideration are arts/entertainment; athletics; business; education; government; journalism/media; law; medicine/health/sciences; philanthropy; public service; religion; social services; and volunteerism. Posthumous nominations may also be submitted. Nominations must be received by Oct. 15. For information, call 609-272-1469 or visit acwnj.org.
Pinelands K-9 Club dog obedience classes: Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes starting Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Puppy and beginner through advanced level classes are held at the Atlantic County 4-H center on Route 50 between Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City. The fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit PinelandsK9Club.com.
Cape May
Library to host ‘Cape Con’: The Cape May County Library will host its fifth annual ‘Cape Con’ from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Cape May Court House Branch. The event will feature all things pop culture, including comics, video games, table top games, anime, geek culture and more. Guests and vendors are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite character. New this year is a raffle to win a pair of four-day passes for the New York Comic Con from Oct. 3-6. Cape Con is free to attend. For more information, visit capecon.cmclibrary.org or call 609-463-6350.
Cumberland
Acupuncturist to speak at NAMI meeting: NAMI Cumberland County, the Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 at Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland. The guest speaker will be Shoshana Osofsky of Heartpath Acupuncture. The speaker’s presentation will be followed by concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Green Team Recycling Fun Fair: The Little Egg Harbor Township Green Team will host a free event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. There will be information booths, exhibits and giveaways. For information, call 908-625-4498.
Stafford Township townwide yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15. For a complete list of locations, visit StaffordNJ.gov. For more information, call 609-597-1000.
