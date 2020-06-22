Atlantic
Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. Most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Donations can be dropped off at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness announces it’s free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. June 29: Asserting Healthy Boundaries; July 27: services offered by Division of Mental Health and Addiction; Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones; Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security, ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Crabbing tournament rescheduled: The 2020 Assault on Patcong Creek, hosted by the Patcong Creek Foundation, is rescheduled for Oct. 9-10, organizers announced. The post-tournament event location also has changed, and will be at the Elk’s Lodge in Egg Harbor Township. The tournament is free but registration is required. Donations and sponsorships benefit the foundation’s educational programs. For information, visit patcongcreekfoundation.org.
Reserve your Atlantic County Park pavilion: The Atlantic County Parks system are accepting reservations for rental/use of its pavilions at its various locations including Estell Manor, Lake Lenape, Oscar E. McClinton Park and Camp Acagisca. Reservations will be limited to parties of 100 or less as per the current state directives. For reservations, call 609-625-8219.
Cape May
Cape Assist hosts virtual wellness program for adults: Cape Assist welcomes individuals 51 and older to participate in the next installment of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults. The group setting allows participants to meet like-minded individuals and offer support and encouragement as needed. Sessions are held from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays on Zoom throughout June and July. The program is free, but spots are limited. Advance registration is required. To register, call Alana at 609-522-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
Southern Ocean
Family Promise of Southern Ocean County receives grant to help homeless: Family Promise of Southern Ocean County announced it is one of 10 Family Promise affiliates across the country selected to receive a $10,000 matching grant from Help Us Move In, a nonprofit that works with communities to fund and create programs to help families facing housing crisis. For information, call 609-994-3317.
or visit familypromisesoc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.