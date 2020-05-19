Atlantic
May is Mental Health Awareness Month: The Freeholder Boards of Atlantic and Cape May counties recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The resolution was sponsored and supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and NAMI of Atlantic/Cape May. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit NAMIAC.org.
Cape May
How to Grow Small Fruits at Home virtual workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will host a free virtual workshop via Webex at 10 a.m. Thursday. Participants will learn about growing strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and grapes and pruning techniques. For information, visit capemay.njaes. rutgers.edu.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
