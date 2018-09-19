Atlantic
Hope One mobile unit visits: The Hope One mobile response unit will travel to locations throughout Atlantic County to provide services to persons in need suffering with addiction issues. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician and a certified peer recovery specialist will staff the vehicle. Narcan kits and training will be provided to family members and friends of those suffering with an opioid addiction. Services are free and confidential. The unit will visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Shop-Rite of English Creek, Egg Harbor Township; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the K-Mart parking lot, Somers Point; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Walmart parking lot, Hammonton. For information, visit hopeoneac.com.
Big Brothers Big Sisters car raffle: The fundraising committee announced 750 tickets remain for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May Counties fundraiser. The contest is limited to 1,500 participants. Tickets are $100 each. A drawing for the winner will be held 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Mercedes-Benz of Atlantic City, Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. There will be hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer and entertainment. For information, call 609-573-5029, ext. 15, or visit bigticket2ride.org.
Cape May
Mediation volunteers sought: Cape Mediation Services Inc. seeks volunteers for family and community mediations. The family program assists separating and divorcing couples for formulate a parenting plan for their children. The community program provides services to disputing parties involved in a variety of neighborhood, business or community conflicts. Applicants selected will receive free training at Stockton University, Atlantic City Campus, beginning Sept. 27. For information, call Pam Kaithern, executive director, at 609-463-0323 or email cmcba.ed@gmail.com.
New AMVETS post seeks members: Military veterans are now represented by AMVETS Post 21, serving Cape May County. The group received its charter in June. AMVETS is open to any active or retired member of any branch of service, including National Guard and Reservists, Coast Guard and WWII Merchant Marines. The group meets 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Members also are needed for the Ladies Auxiliary Post, which is in the process of forming. For more information, call 540-435-9268 or email amvets21@post.com.
Cumberland
Delaware Bay speakers series: The first of Bayshore Center at Bivalve’s Delaware Bay Speakers Series will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Haleyville-Mauricetown Elementary School, 1308 N. Ave., Port Norris. The topic is Rising Tides: The Flow of Reality, and features a screening of the documentary “High Tide In Dorchester” and a presentation titled “Maurice River Cove: Exposed & Unprotected.” Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for ages 10-17. For information, call 856-785-2060 or visit bayshorecenter.org.