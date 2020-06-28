Atlantic
A.C. Electric funds scholars program: Atlantic City Electric will donate $50,000 through its Community Scholars Program to support South Jersey students seeking careers in energy or related fields. The program will provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher education and vocational training, awarding grants for the 2020-21 academic year to Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester and Cumberland counties) and Atlantic Cape Community College. The educational institutions will make award decisions based on a student’s financial need and pursuit of degrees in energy related fields.
Stockton conducting COVID-19 impact survey: Stockton University faculty are collaborating on a research study on public response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world. The researchers are looking for a broad range of people ages 18 and older to take an online survey. It should take about 20 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. There are 50 $10 Amazon gift cards being awarded to participants who complete the survey. Those who wish to participate in the drawing are asked to provide an email address for notification. For informtion, call 609-626-3530 or email manish.madan@stockton.edu,
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers for mentor program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is looking for active or retired teachers to become mentors in the Mentor2.0 program, matching high school juniors with a college-educated mentor to help students through their senior year and transition into college or other post-secondary pathways. Orientation sessions about the Mentor2.0 program are scheduled through June at 1 and 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2:30 p.m. Fridays. To RSVP for a session, visit southjerseybigs.as.me/mentortoday.
Millville Savings Bank donates to Help & Hope Ministries: Millville Savings Bank recently made a $2,500 donation to the Help & Hope Ministries to support community food bank services.
