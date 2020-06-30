Atlantic
Stockton conducting COVID-19 impact survey: Stockton University faculty are collaborating on a research study on public response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world.
The researchers are looking for a broad range of people ages 18 and older to take an online survey. It should about 20 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. There are 50 $10 Amazon gift cards being awarded to participants who complete the survey. Those who wish to participate in the drawing are asked to provide an email address for notification. For informtion, call 609-626-3530 or email manish.madan@stockton.edu
Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. Most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Bring donations to Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
Cape May
Cape Assist hosts virtual wellness program for adults: Cape Assist welcomes individuals 51 and older to participate in the next installment of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults.
The group setting allows participants to meet like-minded individuals and offer support and encouragement as needed. Sessions are held from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays on Zoom through July. Group dates are: July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27. The program is free, but spots are limited. Advance registration is required. Participants will receive a care package and two $25 gift cards once the course is completed. To register, call Alana at 609-522-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers for mentor program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is looking for active or retired teachers to become mentors in the Mentor2.0 program, matching high school juniors with a college-educated mentor to help students through their senior year and transition into college or other post-secondary pathways. Orientation sessions about the Mentor2.0 program are scheduled through June at 1 and 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2:30 p.m. Fridays. To RSVP for a session, visit southjerseybigs.as.me.
Southern Ocean
Family Promise of Southern Ocean County receives grant to help homeless: Family Promise of Southern Ocean County announced it is one of 10 Family Promise affiliates across the country selected to receive a $10,000 matching grant from Help Us Move In, a nonprofit that works with communities to fund and create programs to help families facing housing crisis. For more information, call 609-994-3317 or visit familypromisesoc.org.
Donations of cleaning supplies requested: The Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum at 120 W. Main St. is accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Items may be dropped off on the Visitor Center front porch. For more information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
