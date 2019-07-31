Atlantic
AMI Tools for Schools drive: The AMI Foundation is conducting its 11th annual Tools for Schools supply drive through Aug. 16th at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties. Blue collection baskets have been placed in the reception areas. Requested school supplies include pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, crayons, colored markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, highlighters and soft pencil cases. The collected supplies and book bags will be delivered to elementary schools throughout the area in late August. For more information, visit atlanticmedical imaging.com.
4-H Fair: The 70th Atlantic County 4-H Fair will be held Aug. 8-10 at the David C. Wood 4-H Center & Fairgrounds on Route 50 in Mays Landing. The fair will be open from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. There is a $4 parking fee. For more information, call 609-625-0056.
Cape May
New bike brochure available: The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee of Cape May announces the availability of “Explore Cape May Island, NJ, by Bicycle!” The eight-fold brochure opens up to a bicyclist’s safety routing map running through three municipalities on the island: Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point. The map is available at the Cape May Chamber Welcome Center and various businesses throughout town, Cape May Convention Hall and at CapeMayCity.com and CapeMayChamber.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or email recdept@capemay city.com.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Southern Ocean
OCC Education Center hosts open house: If you want to know about the opportunities available to attend college, check out the open house and enrollment day at Ocean County College’s Southern Education Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at 195 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. New, returning and potential transfer students are welcome. Advance registration is requested. For information, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2960 or visit go.ocean.edu/events.