Atlantic
Nominations sought for Donald J. Sykes Award: Nominations are being accepted for the Donald J. Sykes Award, named in memory of the former chairman of the Atlantic County Disability Advisory Board and an active community advocate. Nominees must be Atlantic County residents and have a disability as defined by the American with Disabilities Act. All submitted letters will be reviewed for the nominee’s personal qualities, accomplishments and contributions to the community. Individuals of all ages may be nominated. Letters must be postmarked by Aug. 31. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 4386, or email Chickadel_cristine@aclink.org.
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck and the Brain Research Team at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brainresearch.
Cape May
Mediation volunteers sought: Cape Mediation Services Inc. seeks volunteers for family and community mediations. Applicants selected will receive free training at Stockton University, Atlantic City Campus, beginning Sept. 27. For information, call Pam Kaithern, executive director, at 609-463-0323 or email cmcba.ed@gmail.com.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Ocean
OCC Golf Classic: Golfers are invited to sign up for the Ocean County College Foundation’s 2018 Golf Classic Tee Off for Scholarships on Oct. 9 at the Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. The event will feature beat-the-pro and putting contests. The entry fee is $325 per player and includes brunch, use of driving range, green fees, golf cart, and a golf gift. An awards and cocktail reception in the clubhouse will follow the tournament. Registration deadline is Sept. 7. For information, call 732-255-0492.
Register for fall classes at OCC: Registration for the fall term at Ocean County College is underway. New students must register in person, and new full-time students must complete orientation prior to registering. Evening and weekend classes are held on the main campus in Toms River, at the Southern Education Center in Manahawkin, and at off-campus locations throughout Ocean County. For information, call 732-255-0304 or visit ocean.edu.