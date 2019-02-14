Atlantic
Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala: Three winners will share up to $15,000 in the 2019 Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala 50/50 Raffle. The raffle is sponsored by the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation to provide emergency funds for students with unforeseen financial needs. Only 300 tickets will be sold at $100 each. The winning tickets will be drawn at the March 14 Restaurant Gala at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. Winners do not need to be present to win. To order raffle tickets, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or email kjackson@atlantic.edu.
Volunteer nurses needed: Volunteers in Medicine in Egg Harbor Township is in need of volunteer nurses for its free clinic in the Family Service Association building on English Creek Road. Variable days and hours are available. You must have a current New Jersey nursing license. For more information, call 609-867-6384 or email lpancoast@vimsj.org.
Nominations sought for Anchor Awards: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County is accepting nominations for its annual Anchor Awards to recognize individuals who have made a difference in the areas of support, education and advocacy for those with a mental illness/substance use disorder. Winners will be honored during the Evening of Wellness cocktail reception and charity auction at The Carriage House in Galloway Township on May 15. The deadline for nominations is March 17. For information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
ACBA dinner: The Atlantic County Bar Association will host a legislative dinner Feb. 27 at Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. Guest speakers include state Sen. Christopher Brown, Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. Tickets are $55. For more information, call Tamara Lamb, ACBA executive director, at 609-345-3444.
Free training grants available through the T. Byrd Center: Those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant through the T.Byrd Center in Pleasantville. The training grants offer certifications to give participants the skills needed for their next job. The center is located at 1501 S. New Road. For information, call 609-484-9356. Visit TByrdCenter.com for more information.
Free pet behavior lectures: Loring Slivinski, former veterinary hospital owner and dog trainer, offers free monthly lectures to pet owners. Topics will include obeying commands, walking on a leash, maintaining your dog’s attention, litter box issues, destructive cats and more. Lectures will be held at 6 p.m. third Thursdays beginning Feb. 21 at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center, Atlantic County Park, 109 State Route 50, Estell Manor. For information, call 609-625-1897.
Cape May
Utility Assistance Day: New Jersey SHARES, Inc. will host Utility Assistance Day events from 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, and 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St. New Jersey SHARES, a statewide nonprofit corporation providing assistance to individuals and families in need of help meeting their energy and utility burdens, will connect low- and moderate-income households with available resources. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Bring forms of ID. For details and information, call 609-463-6386 or email adultevents@cmc-library.org.
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health announces the following municipal rabies clinics: Feb. 16 — 1 to 3 p.m., Shore Veterinary Animal Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Feb. 23 — 1 to 2 p.m., Municipal Building, 901 Atlantic Ave., North Wildwood; March 5 — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 712 Franklin St., Cape May; March 9 — 10 a.m. to noon, Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue, Woodbine; March 23 — 9 to 10 a.m., Old Public School, 4501 Park Road, Sea Isle City; April 13 — 9 to 11 a.m., Lower Township Public Works, 770 Seashore Road, Erma; May 18 — 2 to 3 p.m., Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. For information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Cumberland
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents. Individuals and families earning $55,000 or less are eligible to receive assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA or CWFPhilly.org.
Mental illness video presentation: NAMI Cumberland County, the area affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland. The meeting will show two videos on the topic of mental health from the perspective of a family member and that of the person living with schizophrenia. Discussion will follow, time permitting. The public is welcome. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For information, visit atlanticare.org.
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses, party dresses, evening gowns and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Larger sizes are especially needed. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.
Wildlife photography exhibit at the LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences invites the community to view its new exhibit featuring area wildlife photographers through March 16. Admission to the gallery is free. An opening reception and potluck featuring live music will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The event is BYOB. For more information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.