Atlantic
Ranch Hope Auxiliary meeting: Ranch Hope Auxiliary 13 of Atlantic County will meet for a covered-dish luncheon from noon to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township. New members are welcome. Old clothes and shoes will be collected, as well as items for a silent auction fundraiser. For information, call 609-476-3250.
200 Club announces memorial brunch: The 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May counties will hold the 34th annual memorial service and brunch beginning at noon March 10 in the Tropicana Atlantic City ballroom. A Catholic Mass will precede the brunch at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. The event will feature motivational speaker David Toma, a Marine, former Newark police detective, author and crusader against drug and alcohol abuse. In addition to the keynote speaker, the event will feature the presentation of the Valor Awards to select first responders who have performed heroic acts above and beyond the call of duty. Also, the higher education scholarships to the children of active-duty, retired, disabled or deceased police, fire and rescue personnel who work in Atlantic or Cape May counties will be awarded. Tickets for the brunch are $40 and must be purchased by March 1. For information, call 609-645-3800.
Youth rugby teams forming: The Jersey Shore Rugby Club is looking for children and teens ages 6 to 14 to play rugby. Co-ed youth rugby is a noncontact, no tackling, two-hand touch game. The group meets one day a week, starting March 22. The first 45 minutes of practice is spent on fitness and skill training, followed by game time. Sessions are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Veterans Park, Route 9, Galloway Township. The cost is $50 per child and includes a T-shirt. For more information, Dr. J. Zimmerman at 609-652-6363 or email drzimmerman@verizon.net.
Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala: Three winners will share up to $15,000 in the 2019 Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala 50/50 Raffle. The raffle is sponsored by the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation to provide emergency funds for students with financial needs. Only 300 tickets will be sold at $100 each. The winning tickets will be drawn at the March 14 Restaurant Gala at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. To order raffle tickets, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or email kjackson@atlantic.edu.
Cape May
Hope One community outreach vehicle to visit locations: Hope One, staffed with trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery, will be available to provide information, resources and immediate access to services and recovery treatment facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Social Services, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande.For more information, call Cape Assist at 609-522-5960 or visit hopeoneofcapemaycounty.org.
Cumberland
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents. Individuals and families earning $55,000 or less are eligible to receive assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For more information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA.
Southern Ocean
Wildlife photography exhibit: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences invites the community to view its new exhibit featuring area wildlife photographers through March 16. Admission is free. For information, call 609-494-1241.