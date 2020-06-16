Atlantic
Crabbing tournament rescheduled: The 2020 Assault on Patcong Creek, hosted by the Patcong Creek Foundation, is rescheduled for Oct. 9-10, organizers announced. The post-tournament event location also has changed, and will be at the Elk’s Lodge in Egg Harbor Township. Participation in the crabbing tournament is free but registration is required. Donations and sponsorships benefit the foundation’s educational programs. For more information, visit patcongcreek- foundation.org.
Reserve your Atlantic County Park pavilion: The Atlantic County Parks system are accepting reservations for rental/use of its pavilions at its various locations including Estell Manor, Lake Lenape, Oscar E. McClinton Park and Camp Acagisca. Reservations will be limited to parties of 100 or less as per the current state directives. For reservations, call 609-625-8219. To learn more, visit CLink.org/Parks.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phone. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Cumberland
Home ownership loan program: The Financial Wellness Institute, in collaboration with Stand Up for Salem, will present a free online information session from 6 to 7 p.m. June 25 to assist potential low-income homeowners of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit financialwellnessinstitute.org or standupforsalem.org. For information about the FWI Purchase Repair Program, call 856-251-0311, ext. 8.
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The office will help residents or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device for the Shop Rite of Millville. Officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. For information, call 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
Southern Ocean
Library online disruption: The County Library System, including streaming services, digital downloads and accounts, will be unavailable through 9 a.m. June 18 due to necessary system maintenance. The OCL website will be inaccessible during the procedure. The library, however, will be active via its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.
Donations of cleaning supplies requested: The Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum at 120 W. Main St. is accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Items may be dropped off on the Visitor Center front porch. For more information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters will be held at a new date of Sept. 24, organizers announced. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
Medicine drop box: {a}AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit{/a} atlanticare.org{a}.{/a}
